AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,992 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Eastman Chemical worth $34,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,791,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. 16,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

