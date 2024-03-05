AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of RingCentral worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RingCentral by 433.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 135,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,624. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

