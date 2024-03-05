AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 367,370 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,370 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of AppLovin worth $29,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,996,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 217,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $3,244,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,840 shares of company stock worth $24,736,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE APP traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $60.74. 520,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,783. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

