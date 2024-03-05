Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.14.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arbutus Biopharma
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.