Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

