Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,255 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $278,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,015. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

