argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,845 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.18% of argenx worth $52,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in argenx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,792,000 after acquiring an additional 124,953 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in argenx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of argenx by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after acquiring an additional 449,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $4.60 on Tuesday, reaching $385.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,090. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.45. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on argenx from $346.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

