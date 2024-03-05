Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222,386 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $79,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $123.82.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.