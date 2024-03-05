ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVBP) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

ArriVent BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 6th. ArriVent BioPharma had issued 9,722,222 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $174,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During ArriVent BioPharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ArriVent BioPharma

Shares of AVBP stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

