Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 4.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 442,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,798,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

