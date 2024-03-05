ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) versus Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Head to Head Comparison

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Global and ASAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Heritage Global presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than ASAP.

This table compares Heritage Global and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 29.71% 34.60% 23.65% ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and ASAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.26 $15.49 million $0.47 6.06 ASAP $130.00 million 0.14 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.08

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats ASAP on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

