Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $64.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $96.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

