Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATXS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

ATXS opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $632.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.72. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $103,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 471,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

