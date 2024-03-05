Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 20%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 172,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 37,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Atico Mining Stock Up 40.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

