Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Announces Earnings Results

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.01%.

ATLC opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $466.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.86. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

