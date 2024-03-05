Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $196.79 and last traded at $197.29. Approximately 225,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,677,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.60.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total value of $1,578,728.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at $22,102,197.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total value of $1,578,728.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at $22,102,197.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,970 shares of company stock worth $67,357,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.78.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

