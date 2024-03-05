Atreides Management LP Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,240,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,392,000. Alphabet accounts for 5.3% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

