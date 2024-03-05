Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

