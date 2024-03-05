Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $270.00 at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.44.

ADSK opened at $260.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.30 and a 200-day moving average of $226.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

