Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

