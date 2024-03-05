Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.07. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $244.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,299,000 after buying an additional 409,985 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 171,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.