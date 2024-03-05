AXQ Capital LP Has $331,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $83,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after buying an additional 489,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. 367,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,300. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

