AXQ Capital LP Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Globant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

GLOB stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.80. The company had a trading volume of 221,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,411. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $211.83.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

