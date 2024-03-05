AXQ Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 1,264,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,102 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 0.7 %

Barclays stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,432,557. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.