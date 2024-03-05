AXQ Capital LP Invests $317,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 57.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. 320,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,133. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

