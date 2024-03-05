AXQ Capital LP Invests $327,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,737 shares of company stock worth $3,324,983. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. 2,976,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,664,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

