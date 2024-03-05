AXQ Capital LP Invests $336,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.47. 8,390,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,289,924. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.