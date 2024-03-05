AXQ Capital LP Invests $355,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 151,147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,199,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 155,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after buying an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,811. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.