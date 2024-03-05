AXQ Capital LP Invests $362,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

