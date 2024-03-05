AXQ Capital LP Invests $372,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. 4,579,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

