AXQ Capital LP Makes New $347,000 Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 105.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after buying an additional 3,617,020 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 144,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 74,561 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 671,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.55. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil P. Simpkins bought 1,000,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

