AXQ Capital LP Makes New $374,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAN. William Blair began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 93,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,503. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

