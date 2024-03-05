AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Post Trading Down 0.2 %

Post stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.52. 84,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

