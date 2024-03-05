AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BioNTech by 522.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BioNTech by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.2 %

BioNTech stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 271,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,898. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.23.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

