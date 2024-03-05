AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,700 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,789,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. HSBC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of APP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.02. 1,543,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,840 shares of company stock worth $24,736,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.