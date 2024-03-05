AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 234.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AXT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

