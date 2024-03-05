Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 780,786 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 356.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,786 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of TeraWulf worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 10,792,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,083,654. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.