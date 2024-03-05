Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. 1,811,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,018. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

