B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.72. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 2,047,485 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,231,000 after buying an additional 9,971,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,104,000 after purchasing an additional 856,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,529,000 after purchasing an additional 198,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in B2Gold by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,125,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

