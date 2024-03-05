Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.69.

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Baidu

BIDU stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 24.0% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after buying an additional 87,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

