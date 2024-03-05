Barclays Raises Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $21.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of PK opened at $17.39 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 808.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

