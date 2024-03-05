Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Position Lifted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1,055,015.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,569 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Bath & Body Works worth $43,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 407.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 2,513,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,479. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

