Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.80.

BBWI stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $48.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

