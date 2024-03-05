bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
bebe stores Stock Performance
Shares of BEBE stock remained flat at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154. bebe stores has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.
About bebe stores
