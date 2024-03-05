Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of BBH stock opened at GBX 152.20 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.99. The stock has a market cap of £832.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.75. Bellevue Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.20 ($2.15).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £11,052.80 ($14,028.18). 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Articles

