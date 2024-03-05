Benchmark Increases Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $17.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 1,983,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256,577 shares of company stock worth $107,573,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

