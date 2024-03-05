Benchmark Increases Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Price Target to $13.00

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s current price.

Ultralife Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 3,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,284. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.26. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

