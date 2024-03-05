Berry (BRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

