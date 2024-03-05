Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.80.

NYSE BBY opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.67%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

