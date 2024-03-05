Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 319.2 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:BYLOF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 13,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

