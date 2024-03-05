Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $84.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.11.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,661,000 after purchasing an additional 181,376 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,977.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 115,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

